Hundreds attend annual Cedar River Bridge Walk fundraiser

CEDAR RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday morning, hundreds of people attended the annual Cedar River Bridge Walk. Head Organizer Scot Fernstrum said this event has been happening since the 1980s.

“We do a ceremony here at the township and after the ceremony, we cross the bridge. It’s about three or four hundred feet, I mean the whole trip is maybe a quarter mile,” Fernstrum said.

Fernstrum said after people crossed the Cedar River Bridge on M-35 there was food, drinks, and alcohol for purchase on the South side of the Bridge at Halfway Bar & Grill. Fernstrum also said since attendees come from all over the world, the event gives a fun way for people to showcase where they are from.

“So, we have people make signs telling them where they at so you will see in the crowd that people are identifying where they came from. Last year we had someone from Brazil here,” Fernsturm said.

Fernstrum said this event is part of a fundraiser for the Cederville Township Fire Department. Firefighter Ray Schebel said part of the money is going to equipment.

“The township does fund us, but you know it nice to have extra gear that the township can’t pay for,” Schebel said. “To replace turnout gear or even just gloves and recently we just bought gloves and a piece of equipment that shuts down electric cars and that was like 900 dollars, so it came from this fund.”

Ray Schebel said new equipment has allowed them to expand their department from six to 13. Organizers said the second organization this fundraiser is benefiting Is Sportsmen with Heart Inc. Sportsmen with Heart is a non-profit committed to enriching the lives of Wisconsin children.

All organizers said they wanted to thank everyone who came to show support.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.