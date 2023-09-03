Historic Ishpeming theatre fundraises for repairs

Ishpeming's Butler Theatre is fundraising to repair their roof, and if successful they hope to start reshowing movies next year.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The historic Butler Theatre in Ishpeming is looking to start up again.

The Butler Theatre was built in 1915 and is known for showing the worldwide premier of Anatomy of a Murder. The theatre needs to repair its roof and theatre marquee. Staff had a rummage sale on Saturday and Sunday to help cover the costs.

“Well, the Butler Theatre has not been used for several years and so now we have some volunteers and people who have donated to raise some money; because we want to bring back the Butler,” said the Volunteer Coordinator Ann Trudell.

Trudell said if the rummage sale is successful, in the future, the theatre hopes to be back showing movies and live theatre.

