Dickinson County Fair continues final day Monday

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair continued Sunday with food, games, rides, and fun shows for families. Sunday the fair had many live events such as music, a lumberjack show, and stock car racing on the speedway. Dickinson County Fair Marketing Director Carly Vertz said the fair has something for everyone to enjoy.

“If you are coming to the fair obviously come join us on the midway. If rides aren’t your thing, we offer fun games for all and food. If it’s your first time definitely check out the grandstand, running around the barns, checking out the different agriculture of the area,” said Vertz.

Vendors from all over the U.P. were set up for fairgoers. Stagg Farms President Gino Venditti said this weekend has been great for vendors and community outreach.

“It’s been really good. We’ve had a really good attendance. We have been able to hand out a lot of documentation. Talk to a lot of people. There has been a lot of interest in the community from people that are looking to either help support the bees or to start becoming beekeepers,” said Vanditti.

The fair also had live auctions and a petting zoo continuing today. Venditti also said the fair has been great for the community and bringing everyone together.

“To be able to support the 4H kids through the auctions is really important. The fair is good to get the community out and have a sense of community. It’s just good for everybody to come out and spend some time,” said Vanditti.

The fair will have its last day on Monday.

