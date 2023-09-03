Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
UPDATE: Man responds to rejection of recall language he filed against 2 MAPS board members
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Bond denied for 2 Nigerian men charged in sextortion ring
Natasha Hunt and Amara Burns were arrested after a video depicting child abuse circulated on...
Court orders woman arrested for child abuse caught in social media livestream to have no unsupervised contact with son
From left, Joey Gleason, Chumly Anderson and Terry Doyle stand in front of The Vierling...
Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Bounce houses were one of the activities kids could partake in at the78th annual Rock Labor Day...
Rock celebrates 78th Labor Day Parade
100′s were in attendance for this year’s annual cedar river bridge walk fundraiser Cedar River...
Hundreds attend annual Cedar River Bridge Walk fundraiser
The engine cover with Caroll Shelby's Signature.
Manistique hosts its 26th annual car show