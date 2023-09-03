Beacon House raises more than $25K for guests

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Beacon House in Marquette ran a fundraiser Sunday for their fresh food fund; and they raised more than $25,000.

The activities included a reverse raffle, a basket raffle, and a rebound raffle. All of these events took place at Black Rocks Brewery.

“If you think about what makes a home comfortable when you go home to visit your parents or whatever, you walk in and when you smell all the wonderful home-cooked smells it just relaxes you and makes you feel loved, comforted, and cared about,” says CEO of the Hospital House of the Upper Peninsula Mary Tavernini-Dowling. “So we do that with every one of our guests. We make sure there is always something for them to eat. So all the money raised for this event is gonna help our fresh food fun.”

The CEO says that this is the last big event of the year for the Beacon House. If you missed it and still want to donate you can click here to visit the Beacon House’s website.

