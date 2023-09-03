Beacon House raises more than $25K for guests

The Marquette Beacon House raises more than $25k in a raffle fundraiser, for their food program.
The Marquette Beacon House raises more than $25k in a raffle fundraiser, for their food program.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Beacon House in Marquette ran a fundraiser Sunday for their fresh food fund; and they raised more than $25,000.

The activities included a reverse raffle, a basket raffle, and a rebound raffle. All of these events took place at Black Rocks Brewery.

“If you think about what makes a home comfortable when you go home to visit your parents or whatever, you walk in and when you smell all the wonderful home-cooked smells it just relaxes you and makes you feel loved, comforted, and cared about,” says CEO of the Hospital House of the Upper Peninsula Mary Tavernini-Dowling. “So we do that with every one of our guests. We make sure there is always something for them to eat. So all the money raised for this event is gonna help our fresh food fun.”

The CEO says that this is the last big event of the year for the Beacon House. If you missed it and still want to donate you can click here to visit the Beacon House’s website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and...
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office locates missing suspect
With Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implementing back-to-back flights these long lines like...
Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implements back-to-back flights for Delta, American Airlines
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Bond denied for 2 Nigerian men charged in sextortion ring
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
UPDATE: Man responds to rejection of recall language he filed against 2 MAPS board members

Latest News

Labor Day Forecast for inland portions of Upper Michigan.
Record highs expected through Tuesday before big cooldown
Ishpeming's Butler Theatre is fundraising to repair their roof, and if successful they hope to...
Historic Ishpeming theatre fundraises for repairs
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash
Bounce houses were one of the activities kids could partake in at the78th annual Rock Labor Day...
Rock celebrates 78th Labor Day Parade