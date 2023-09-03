Alpha Brewery harvests its hops plant for its beer

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha Brewery in Alpha has harvested its hops this weekend for its beers. Hops are a perennial plant used as the core ingredient of beer. Depending on what point you brew the hops, the beer will change. Different hops do different things, for example, if you brew the hops at the start the beer is more bitter.

Alpha Brewery Managing partner Mike Bjork said the brewery’s mission is to put the community first.

“Our whole mission statement was we brew with a purpose. So, what we do is give back to the community. In 5 years, we have actually donated about $100,000 to the community,” said Bjork.

The Alpha Brewery will have a spot at the beer fest in Marquette.

