1 dead in fatal Chippewa County crash

Deputies found a motorcycle had crashed on Maple Grove near Cedar Grove in Kincheloe.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Just after midnight Sunday morning, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motor vehicle crash.

Deputies found a motorcycle had crashed on Maple Grove near Cedar Grove in Kincheloe. After an investigation, deputies believed speed was a factor.

Deputies believe that the driver was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control, resulting in him hitting an electrical pole. The driver, a 29-year-old Mackinac County man, did not survive the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, and the name of the driver has not been released. The Sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by the Michigan State Police, Kinross EMS/Fire, and Central Dispatch.

