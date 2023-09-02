Sizzling weekend and Labor Day with rain chances Wednesday

Rising rain chances into Wednesday and Thursday
Rising rain chances into Wednesday and Thursday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Be sure to stay hydrated as above temperatures will dominate the weekend and Labor Day. Temperatures will stay in the high 80s to low 90s for the next few days with little chances for rain. Though chances for rain rise going into Wednesday with scattered rain in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening. After the rain moves out the air will return to seasonal conditions for Thursday and Friday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; hot and humid air

>Highs: High 80s to Low 90s west; 80s east

Labor Day: Hot, sunny and humid; mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: High 80s near shore; Low 90s inland

Tuesday: Hot and sunny skies stick around; increasing clouds late with light showers

>Highs: High 80s to Low 90s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; lighter showers in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Thursday: Morning showers and cloudy; air cooling down

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal

>Highs: 70s

