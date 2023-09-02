Search underway in Caribbean for man who went overboard from cruise ship

Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - Authorities near Cuba are limiting the search for a missing man who went overboard days ago.

Officials are searching the Caribbean for 19-year-old Sigmund Ropich, who went overboard from the “Wonder of the Seas” cruise ship on Tuesday.

A fellow Royal Caribbean passenger captured video of cruise ship personnel looking for Ropich in the water.

They looked for about three hours before continuing on to Grand Cayman.

From there, the Cuban Border Guard picked up the search effort.

The agency now says it is limiting the search to coastal areas and land.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

