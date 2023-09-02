Marquette Marathon starts up with packet pickup and expo

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Marquette Marathon started its events Friday with an expo.

The Marquette Marathon EXPO is an opportunity for participants to pick up their registration packets and peruse different vendors. Derek Lindstrom, Marquette Marathon Race Director, said it has been around for roughly 14 years, and this year there will be around 1,500 people registered.

“It’s a beautiful course, I mean it’s both the marathon and the half marathon we consider downhill with an elevation drop of about 800 feet, and it’s beautiful,” said Lindstrom.

The race EXPO went from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marquette Marathon events start Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

