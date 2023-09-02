Manistique hosts its 26th annual car show

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Labor Day weekend kicks off, Manistique hosted its annual car show. Main street was packed full of classic and modern cars from all points in time.

Organizer Magan Peterson said this car show is one of the events that helps improve downtown life.

“It brings a different demographic. It brings some life to our downtown. Which we really tried to build up over the past couple of years. So, it’s just one more thing to kind of cap off our summer, have a good time, and bring everyone downtown,” said Peterson.

Contestants had a chance to win door prizes and be voted for the best car in their class. The car shows also had a new addition this year. Drivers could test their car’s horsepower on a trailer-powered mobile dyno machine.

Organizer Chris Larson said he is excited to see the community come together.

“Seeing all the community here to look at the cars. A lot of us put a lot of work into these cars to build them and show them. It really makes me happy to see the community enjoying the cars, looking under the hood of cars, sitting here watching hits on the mobile dyno run and that’s what makes me happy.” said Larson.

Volunteer and contestant Jim Weber said the care from the local community is what makes Manistique events unique.

“Manistique is a little town with a lot of community spirit. They stated this show on Labor Day many years ago. It’s so popular that people come in from all over the state, there is even a car from Oklahoma. We don’t want to lose this weekend because it’s the perfect end to the summer,” said Weber.

Winners and awards were awarded at the end of the event.

