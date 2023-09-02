Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake

A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake. (Source: WESH, AARON LOVE, CNN)
By Marlei Martinez, WESH
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A central Florida hunting guide said he and his team caught what could be the second heaviest alligator ever harvested in the state.

The nearly 1,000-pound beast was found lurking in a small lake.

“I had fear like I never felt before,” hunting guide Kevin Brotz said.

The gator weighed in at 920 pounds and was more than 13 feet long.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I think about gators, but I’ve never really experienced anything like this,” Brotz said.

Brotz had his two buddies with him that day.

“Honestly, my first concern was safety because we were in a smaller boat and then you add a gator whose head was this big … all he has to do was turn and we’re in trouble,” Brotz said. “Luckily, I couldn’t have been with better people.”

Darren Field, who was part of the hunting group, added, “When we saw this gator, it was way bigger than anything we’ve ever caught before.”

It reportedly took the guys four hours to get the gator.

“I laid down in the front of the boat and said, ‘Alright, I have to lay down until we get back,’ because I thought I was going to die,” Carson Gore, another hunting guide with the group, said. “That thing was huge.”

According to Brotz, they found the gator in a lake in the Orlando area.

“If a beast of that size gets a hold of you, the odds are tough, and I don’t ever feel good about killing an animal,” Brotz said. “I respect the harvest. These tags are allocated to balance the population.”

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 dead, several injured after minivan hits ORV in Rudyard Twp.
From left, Joey Gleason, Chumly Anderson and Terry Doyle stand in front of The Vierling...
Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees
Natasha Hunt and Amara Burns were arrested after a video depicting child abuse circulated on...
Court orders woman arrested for child abuse caught in social media livestream to have no unsupervised contact with son
Dump truck spills sludge on M-35 in Negaunee Twp.
State receiver files motion to abandon 6 Finlandia University properties

Latest News

The current MSHS block "M" logo.
UPDATE: Man responds to rejection of recall language he filed against 2 MAPS board members
The Marquette Marathon EXPO is an opportunity for participants to pick up their registration...
Marquette Marathon starts up with packet pickup and expo
The festival features a beer tent, vendors and much more of the blues.
Annual Marquette Blues Fest starts with free concert
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator