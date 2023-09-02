Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searches for man after vehicle, foot pursuit

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive suspect.

On Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic assault complaint in Calumet. After a brief investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Jason Kramer.

The sheriff’s department said Kramer was out on bond and cut his GPS Tether. Deputies located Kramer driving southbound on US-41 in Franklin Township. Deputies pursued Kramer until he crashed his vehicle on Airport Park Road at the intersection of Hill Top Road.

Deputies said Kramer then exited his vehicle and ran. Deputies conducted an extensive search throughout the Dollar Bar area. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating Kramer, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Eluding, Bond Violations, and Removing/Destroying Electronic Monitoring Device.

Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and balding. Anyone with information on Kramer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055. Do not attempt to approach and call 911 immediately.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Michigan State Police, Houghton City Police Department, Michigan Tech Public Safety, and Superior Search and Rescue.

