Beachgoers flock to cool down during holiday weekend

Many people consider Labor Day weekend to be the ‘last horrah’ of summertime.
Many people consider Labor Day weekend to be the ‘last horrah’ of summertime.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the holiday weekend many people flocked to the beach to cool off from the toasty weather.

Towels, volleyballs, and paddleboards covered the sand at all the Marquette area beaches. Many people consider Labor Day weekend to be the ‘last hurrah’ of summertime.

Kiley Baysore, McCarty’s Cove lifeguard, said Labor Day usually feels like the end of summer.

“The sun is nice, and I’m hoping to get another sunburn before school starts on the fifth, so I’m very excited about that,” said Baysore. “When school starts summers kind of over because you’re getting all the business things like sports and marching band, for me at least.”

For tips to stay safe during hot weather, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
UPDATE: Man responds to rejection of recall language he filed against 2 MAPS board members
Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were arraigned on charges accusing...
Bond denied for 2 Nigerian men charged in sextortion ring
Natasha Hunt and Amara Burns were arrested after a video depicting child abuse circulated on...
Court orders woman arrested for child abuse caught in social media livestream to have no unsupervised contact with son
From left, Joey Gleason, Chumly Anderson and Terry Doyle stand in front of The Vierling...
Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees

Latest News

Fans of the blues gathered with their lawn chairs and blankets to appreciate the genre live.
Annual Marquette Area Blues Fest finishes second day
Kramer is described as 5′8″ tall, approximately 185 lbs, with short black and gray hair and...
Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searches for man after vehicle, foot pursuit
The tractor parade runs daily at 1 p.m.
48th Annual U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Show started Friday
The current MSHS block "M" logo.
UPDATE: Man responds to rejection of recall language he filed against 2 MAPS board members