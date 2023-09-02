Annual Marquette Blues Fest starts with free concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 19th annual Marquette Area Blues Festival started off the weekend with a free night of concerts.

The festival features a beer tent, vendors, and much more of the blues. Mark Hamari, Marquette Area Blues Society president, said some of the bands traveled from around the country to come play at the festival.

Hamari said this festival has gone on for so long because of their passion for the blues.

“Our mission is to promote and preserve the uniquely American art form called the blues. Pretty much everybody that’s involved has been with us from the beginning or very near the beginning, so I’d say it’s the passion that keeps us going,” said Hamari.

The Blues Fest will continue until Sunday. Weekend or day tickets can be purchased at the gate. Gates opened both days at 12 p.m. ET

