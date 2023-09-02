Annual Marquette Blues Fest starts with free concert

The festival features a beer tent, vendors and much more of the blues.
The festival features a beer tent, vendors and much more of the blues.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 19th annual Marquette Area Blues Festival started off the weekend with a free night of concerts.

The festival features a beer tent, vendors, and much more of the blues. Mark Hamari, Marquette Area Blues Society president, said some of the bands traveled from around the country to come play at the festival.

Hamari said this festival has gone on for so long because of their passion for the blues.

“Our mission is to promote and preserve the uniquely American art form called the blues. Pretty much everybody that’s involved has been with us from the beginning or very near the beginning, so I’d say it’s the passion that keeps us going,” said Hamari.

The Blues Fest will continue until Sunday. Weekend or day tickets can be purchased at the gate. Gates opened both days at 12 p.m. ET

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 dead, several injured after minivan hits ORV in Rudyard Twp.
From left, Joey Gleason, Chumly Anderson and Terry Doyle stand in front of The Vierling...
Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees
Natasha Hunt and Amara Burns were arrested after a video depicting child abuse circulated on...
Court orders woman arrested for child abuse caught in social media livestream to have no unsupervised contact with son
Dump truck spills sludge on M-35 in Negaunee Twp.
State receiver files motion to abandon 6 Finlandia University properties

Latest News

The current MSHS block "M" logo.
UPDATE: Man responds to rejection of recall language he filed against 2 MAPS board members
The Marquette Marathon EXPO is an opportunity for participants to pick up their registration...
Marquette Marathon starts up with packet pickup and expo
109th State House District Rep. Jenn Hill (D) with Republic township’s supervisor Jim Brennan...
State Representative Jenn Hill visits Republic Dam
With Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implementing back-to-back flights these long lines like...
Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implements back-to-back flights for Delta, American Airlines