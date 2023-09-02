Annual Marquette Area Blues Fest finishes second day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of the Marquette Area Blues Festival was in full swing at Lower Harbor.

Fans of the blues gathered with their lawn chairs and blankets to appreciate the genre live. Five different bands played from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mark Hamari, Marquette Area Blues Society president, said there’s more than just music going on.

“We’ve got a beer tent, if you need a cold beer or a cold pop, we got it. We’ve got a bunch of great food vendors, we’ve got workshops going on all day long,” said Hamari. “We’ve got a dance floor that will pack them in and you’ve got all the beautiful scenery down here.”

Sunday there will be a Post-Festival Party at the Ore Dock Brewing Company hosted by the Ivy Ford Band. There will be a $5 cover charge.

