48th Annual U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Show started Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening whistle and a tractor parade launched this weekend’s U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association annual steam show at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

Organizers said they started the show to keep a piece of Americana protected.

“Bunch of guys got together in the ‘70s and decided that we should preserve some of the history, some of the old machinery,” said Jim Yoder, president of the association. “So, some of the younger generations can see what happened, how things were done back before everything was a turn the key and go.”

Yoder said the event doubled in size in the last five years. This year, the association lined up over 190 vendors.

Weekend events will include steam engines threshing grain and cutting wood. Visitors to the fair can have food cooked by a steam engine, Yoder said.

“The old Port Huron portable steam engine (is) being used today to boil water that in turn, boils potatoes and cooks corn on the cob,” he said.

Bill Ricards said he is exhibiting his 1913, 60-horsepower steam engine tractor for the fourth time. The tractor uses a variety of fuel - just not gas.

“Right now, it’s burning wood,” Ricards said. “Historically, they burnt straw, and I’ve, at times, burnt coal.”

Yoder said he expected 400 to 500 engines would be on display over the weekend.

Barn dances will be held on both Saturday and Sunday, and a steam engine spark show will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $6 per day or $10 for the weekend.

