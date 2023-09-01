Work on former jail site moves forward with new grant

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A grant for environmental cleanup of the old jail property in downtown Escanaba was approved Friday.

The $700,000 grant from EGLE was awarded to local developers -- Terrace Bay Escanaba LLC.

The grant will be used primarily for asbestos mitigation and lead paint exposure monitoring. Developers said they plan to build a Hampton Inn on the property.

The hotel will have 80 rooms and developers add it will bring more visitors to downtown Escanaba.

“It will just be a great hub for activity down here, bringing tourists through our downtown,” said Rick Elrod, Terrace Bay Hotel co-owner and developer. “We’re really excited about enhancing this end of downtown and getting more people down here.”

The City of Escanaba Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board unanimously voted to accept the money from the state and approved a grant implementation agreement with the developers.

