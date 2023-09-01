WATCH: Vierling Restaurant & Marquette Harbor Brewery under new ownership, NMU women’s soccer

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday we take a look at a dump truck spill on M35, the Vierling Restaurant and Marquette Harbor Brewery’s new ownership, NMU women’s soccer and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 31, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

