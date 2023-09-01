State Representative Jenn Hill visits Republic Dam

109th State House District Rep. Jenn Hill (D) with Republic township’s supervisor Jim Brennan...
109th State House District Rep. Jenn Hill (D) with Republic township’s supervisor Jim Brennan taking a picture of a $ 1,800,000 check from the state budget.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, Rep. Jenn Hill (D-109th State House District) toured the Republic Dam with Republic Township supervisor Jim Brennan and other local leaders.

Hill said the goal of the tour was to talk about infrastructure improvements. During this tour Hill presented a check worth $1.8 million in the state budget that’s allocated for the dam. Hill said these funds will also help construct a fish ladder. Hill said now that she’s seen what needs work, she can move forward.

“The governor talked about streamlining permitting,” Hill said. “We are going to be working on that to get this project started. Hopefully, you start to see work on that next summer. We are going to be down in Lansing starting next week to make sure the money actually flows and gets from our bank account to their bank account.”

Hill said these renovations would reduce flooding, help returning species spawn and maintain good water levels at the Michigamme River.

