Special Ryan Report: Commissioning the USS Marinette

TV6's The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Viewers can watch a special edition of The Ryan Report Friday evening where Don Ryan will be highlighting a major event happening soon in Upper Michigan.

The combat ship, the U.S.S Marinette, will join the Navy’s active fleet on Sept. 9 with a commissioning ceremony in Menominee.

It will be the first naval warship named after Marinette, Wisconsin and the third naval vessel named for the community. The naming recognizes the contribution of its namesake town and the great shipbuilders who brought the ships to life.

During the special report, Don will be talking with the Commander of the ship and the chairman of the community organization planning the celebration.

You can catch Don’s show Friday evening at 7:30 ET on FOX UP and Sunday morning at 7:30 ET on TV6.

