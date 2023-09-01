Packers Hall of Fame welcomes Nelson & Sitton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers Hall of Fame has added two stars, with WR Jordy Nelson and OG Josh Sitton inducted on Thursday night.

Both entered the league together in 2008 and won the Super Bowl together in the 2010 season.

Nelson was named an All-Pro once, Sitton 3 times.

“The people in the building are what makes the difference and there’s good people all over the place in this business,” Nelson said. “If you ever find those, you gravitate to those people.”

“When these things come up you really start thinking about the number of people that have touched your life, and have impacted you positively,” Sitton said. “And it’s absolutely incredible the amount of people that have a hand in my success as a football player and as a person.”

Nelson had many magical moments with the team.

The man with 550 catches in Titletown singled out one as his favorite. His l touchdown grab in Super Bowl SLV. And Nelson added some previously unshared context.

“There’s a long story with it that not too many people know unless you dive deep into it,” Nelson said. “But i actually, earlier in the year, I screwed up on a hand signal from Aaron (Rodgers). I claim it was never taught. He claims different. It was an actual screen play that was going on. My job was just to outside release, run down the field, and eventually block my guy. But (Rodgers) tapped his head, which tells me to turn around and look for the ball. I screwed it up earlier in the year, but we got it right in the most important game.”

As for Sitton? The offensive lineman never grew up thinking he’d have a long career in the NFL with the odds stacked against him coming up through high school and college. But it only took until his 3rd practice of his rookie training camp to realize his potential.

“In the first one-on-ones I took Ryan Pickett down, then Cullen Jenkins, then Johnny Jolly,” Sitton remembers. “And I thought, I could be around for a while. That was the first day that i was truly confident.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.