Ore Dock Brewing Co. hosts TV6 & Fox UP Business After Hours party

TV6 and FOX U.P.'s Business After Hours at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.
TV6 and FOX U.P.'s Business After Hours at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Flat Broke Blues Band played at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. on Thursday.

It was TV6 and Fox U.P.’s Business After Hours party. The event was organized with help from Lake Superior Community Partnership to bring businesspeople together for a casual night of fun and networking. It featured food, drinks and raffle prizes.

Mark Hamari, Marquette Area Blues Society’s president, said the event was also an unofficial kick-off to this weekend’s festival. He said Blues Fest will be a great time for everyone involved.

“The weather is going to be perfect, there’s going to be a breeze coming off the lake,” said Hamari. “We have cold beer, great food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a dance floor and workshops – but most importantly we’ll have three days of some of the best blues musicians on the planet coming to our little town.”

There will be a free Blues Fest concert at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Friday at 6 p.m. and the festival will continue until Sunday.

