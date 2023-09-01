MSHS fans adapt during first home game with no nickname

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The William Hart Stadium was full of music and cheering Thursday night.

Parents, students, and fans from the community filled the seats to support the Marquette Senior High School Varsity football team.

Despite the recent removal of the Redmen and Redette nicknames, cheers and chants filled the stadium.

TV6 Reporters were unable to be in the stands, but from where they were standing, the energy seemed positive.

Last month, the Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education voted 4 to 3 to remove the nicknames.

The school has already begun some rebranding, but a new nickname has not been decided on yet. The board hopes to decide on a new nickname by the end of November.

As a result of the board removing the district’s old nickname, a petition was submitted to recall board members Jennifer Klipp and Jennifer Ray earlier this month. The recall language stated that those board members “failed to retain the Redmen and Redette name.”

The Marquette County Election Commission will meet on Friday to determine if that language is clear and factual.

