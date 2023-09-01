MSHS fans adapt during first home game with no nickname

Cheers and chants could be heard throughout the William Hart Stadium.
Cheers and chants could be heard throughout the William Hart Stadium.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The William Hart Stadium was full of music and cheering Thursday night.

Parents, students, and fans from the community filled the seats to support the Marquette Senior High School Varsity football team.

Despite the recent removal of the Redmen and Redette nicknames, cheers and chants filled the stadium.

TV6 Reporters were unable to be in the stands, but from where they were standing, the energy seemed positive.

Last month, the Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education voted 4 to 3 to remove the nicknames.

The school has already begun some rebranding, but a new nickname has not been decided on yet. The board hopes to decide on a new nickname by the end of November.

As a result of the board removing the district’s old nickname, a petition was submitted to recall board members Jennifer Klipp and Jennifer Ray earlier this month. The recall language stated that those board members “failed to retain the Redmen and Redette name.”

The Marquette County Election Commission will meet on Friday to determine if that language is clear and factual.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 dead, several injured after minivan hits ORV in Rudyard Twp.
From left, Joey Gleason, Chumly Anderson and Terry Doyle stand in front of The Vierling...
Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees
Natasha Hunt and Amara Burns were arrested after a video depicting child abuse circulated on...
Social media livestream leads to arrest of 2 women for child abuse in Niagara
Victim walks mile after Alger County house explosion, later dies from injuries
Dump truck spills sludge on M-35 in Negaunee Twp.

Latest News

Deer harvest data from 2022.
Liberty Hunt changes bag limit
The saw horses mark where the homeowner's property is. The dirt path on the left is the new...
Michigan DNR add alternate entrance to Lake Angeline
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Vierling Restaurant & Marquette Harbor Brewery under new ownership, NMU women’s soccer
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Vierling Restaurant & Marquette Harbor Brewery under new ownership, NMU Women’s soccer