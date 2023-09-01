Michigan DNR add alternate entrance to Lake Angeline

The saw horses mark where the homeowner's property is. The dirt path on the left is the new...
The saw horses mark where the homeowner's property is. The dirt path on the left is the new route.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Boating access to an Ishpeming lake now has an alternate entrance.

On Wednesday, the Michigan DNR was made aware that a gate was blocking access to Lake Angeline.

The owner of the gate put it up to block the entrance running through his property. He later opened access to boaters and anglers.

On Thursday, the Michigan DNR found an alternate route that will allow boat access to Lake Angeline without entering the homeowner’s property.

“We did have easement off an old U.S. Steel easement that skirted the entry road that was here before,” said Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin. “Our crew from the Baraga field office came down and put some gravel down today.”

Pepin encourages boaters and anglers to enjoy Lake Angeline over Labor Day weekend. He also said to respect the property owners that surround the lake.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 dead, several injured after minivan hits ORV in Rudyard Twp.
From left, Joey Gleason, Chumly Anderson and Terry Doyle stand in front of The Vierling...
Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees
Natasha Hunt and Amara Burns were arrested after a video depicting child abuse circulated on...
Social media livestream leads to arrest of 2 women for child abuse in Niagara
Victim walks mile after Alger County house explosion, later dies from injuries
Dump truck spills sludge on M-35 in Negaunee Twp.

Latest News

Deer harvest data from 2022.
Liberty Hunt changes bag limit
Cheers and chants could be heard throughout the William Hart Stadium.
MSHS fans adapt during first home game with no nickname
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Vierling Restaurant & Marquette Harbor Brewery under new ownership, NMU women’s soccer
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Vierling Restaurant & Marquette Harbor Brewery under new ownership, NMU Women’s soccer