Michigan DNR add alternate entrance to Lake Angeline

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Boating access to an Ishpeming lake now has an alternate entrance.

On Wednesday, the Michigan DNR was made aware that a gate was blocking access to Lake Angeline.

The owner of the gate put it up to block the entrance running through his property. He later opened access to boaters and anglers.

On Thursday, the Michigan DNR found an alternate route that will allow boat access to Lake Angeline without entering the homeowner’s property.

“We did have easement off an old U.S. Steel easement that skirted the entry road that was here before,” said Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin. “Our crew from the Baraga field office came down and put some gravel down today.”

Pepin encourages boaters and anglers to enjoy Lake Angeline over Labor Day weekend. He also said to respect the property owners that surround the lake.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.