Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport implements back-to-back flights for Delta, American Airlines

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport is now implementing back-to-back flights for Delta and American Airlines.

This means a larger number of passengers will be arriving at the airport around the same time.

“Those flights are going to be running very close together,” Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport Manager Duane DuRay said. “Both American and Delta are having turn-flights at our airport nearing the same time.”

DuRay said this could cause some problems for the small airport, as American planes seat 50 people and Delta’s seat 67 to 76 people. He also said the airport itself only has a seating capacity of 80. In addition, he said there could be some delay in moving passengers through security so soon after a flight arrives.

“Make sure that you’re prepared once you get here to go through the security checkpoint,” DuRay said. “As you all know, there are certain protocols that you have to accommodate with the TSA. You got to have your bags set up just right and you might need to take off your shoes, you might to take off your belt and you might need to accommodate some aspects of security.”

DuRay says one person not being ready at the TSA checkpoint can result in pushing 30-50 people behind schedule. To solve this problem in the future, he said the airport is actively looking at expanding the terminal.

“Make it larger so that it has more capacity so that we can open the checkpoints sooner and we can get the people in,” DuRay said. “This will take time.”

DuRay said the airport will start making renovations to expand the checkpoint terminal in the next six months.

