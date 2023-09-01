Liberty Hunt changes bag limit

Deer harvest data from 2022.
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Liberty Hunt is only weeks away and there are some things hunters should know.

The Liberty Hunt is a state-wide two-day deer hunt for hunters with disabilities and hunters 16 years old and younger.

The bag limit, or the number of deer that can be harvested, has been raised from one to two. The Michigan DNR said 2% of deer harvested in 2022 were from the Liberty Hunt.

Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin said this is an opportunity for those who cannot hunt in November to get out and enjoy the sport.

“If I was a hunter looking at this, I would say: ‘I love to hunt, and this is just one opportunity for somebody else to get to enjoy that great opportunity I’ve had my whole life or maybe that I started out with as a kid,’” Pepin said.

The Liberty Hunt will take place on September 9 and 10.

The Michigan DNR would also like to remind hunters that any deer that are killed must be reported to the DNR.

