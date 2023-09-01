House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 dead, several injured after minivan hits ORV in Rudyard Twp.
From left, Joey Gleason, Chumly Anderson and Terry Doyle stand in front of The Vierling...
Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees
Natasha Hunt and Amara Burns were arrested after a video depicting child abuse circulated on...
Social media livestream leads to arrest of 2 women for child abuse in Niagara
Dump truck spills sludge on M-35 in Negaunee Twp.
Victim walks mile after Alger County house explosion, later dies from injuries

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket
Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another critically injuring in a shooting...
Texas authorities say 2 people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin