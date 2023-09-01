Houghton County campgrounds, resorts prepare for Labor Day weekend vacationers

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Campgrounds and resorts in the Keweenaw are ensuring they’re ready to host an influx of vacationers this weekend.

One of those destinations is McLain State Park. Park supervisor Louise Hunt said they are expecting the park to be completely filled this year.

“We have 117 campsites that are expected to fill up,” said Hunt. “We have seven cabins that we rent out, plus a tiny house that we also rent out, and everything is expected to be rented for the weekend, so full house.”

Hunt partially attributes this to the forecasted sunny weather. With such a busy weekend expected, Hunt has some reminders to keep campers safe.

“Safe swimming practices,” she said. “Be mindful of those flags that are on the Great Lakes. We use the flag system in a lot of state parks. Don’t go in the water if you see red flags.”

Newer travel destinations like the Keweenaw Waters Resort are also expecting a big turnout.

Construction on the resort began last summer and it began taking reservations last fall. Six cabins are available for use now and the resort owner says they are already booked. The resort plans to finish six more cabins this year and work on its campground next summer.

“We’ve been getting a lot of inquiries that people really want to have that campground done,” said resort owner Derek Bradway. “So, we’re feeling a little pressure to get a move on that.”

When finished, the campground will contain 79 RV campsites. For now, a temporary beach and boat dock have been set up for visitors to use.

“A lot of barbeques are going to go on down by the shoreline,” added Bradway. “There’s s’mores being cooked, kids enjoying the sand. It’s a good time had by all.”

Both destinations hope travelers have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend.

