The Code 9 Project reduces stigma, provides education on PTSD and suicide

The Code 9 Project
The Code 9 Project(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The goals of the month are to raise awareness about suicide prevention, reduce the stigma surrounding the topic, and encourage those in need to utilize available resources.

One of those resources is The Code 9 Project. The nonprofit organization provides education and training for first responders, veterans, and their families in the prevention of PTSD and suicide.

The Code 9 Project’s president and co-founder, Brandielee Baker, says suicide rates among these groups are rising every day.

“It’s extremely important to arm our first responders not only with the tangible equipment like radios and ballistic vests, but also with mental health support tools and stress management tools so that they’re able to do their job at the highest level,” said Baker.

To learn more about the organization or to take advantage of it, click here. You can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

