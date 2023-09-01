Caribou Coffee opens in Marquette Tadych’s Marketplace

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new coffee shop opened in Marquette.

Caribou Coffee officially opened on Friday inside of Tadych’s Marketplace. The shop features a sitting area and a drive-thru.

This is the first Caribou Coffee location in the U.P.

Tadych’s parent company, Coborn’s Inc., says the coffee chain is very popular in other areas of the upper Midwest.

“The environment of the Caribou is really cool,” said Dennis Host, Coborn’s Inc. senior vice president of marketing. “It’s a very inviting atmosphere in there. Come on in. We’ve got college kids in all of our other ones who come in and study. We’ve got businesses that have small group meetings in our locations. It’s just a great place to bring community together.”

Tadych’s Marketplace plans to host an official reopening on Oct. 5 to celebrate the end of its construction which started earlier this year.

