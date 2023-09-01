Breezy day with wildfire risk to record heat

Southerly winds will become breezy during the day with 15-20mph speeds and gusts around 30mph. This will be coupled with dry conditions putting parts of the U.P. under a high wildfire danger risk. Then, the heat dome moves in this weekend. Highs will top off around 20 above normal Sunday through Tuesday for many areas. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90s for most interior locations. Stay hydrated, catch breaks under shaded areas, and don’t forget to check on heat-sensitive neighbors. Our next front comes Wednesday into Thursday with showers/storms and a small reprieve from the heat.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, low 80s along shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Low 90s interior west, 80s east

Labor Day: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Low 90s interior, 80s along shorelines

Tuesday: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Low 90s interior, 80s along shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Thursday: Morning showers and cloudy

>Highs: Upper 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.