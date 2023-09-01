Breezy day with a sizzling weekend and Labor Day

Be prepared for a hot weekend with temperatures in the 80s and 90s by Labor Day with little to no rain chances until Wednesday. The current heat dome will make conditions dry as well so fire risk will be higher going into the upcoming holiday. Our next chances of rain is slated for Wednesday and could bring thunderstorms which will cool the region off into the 70s for Thursday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies; toasty with bouts of humidity

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with hot air lingering

>Highs: High 80s to Low 90s west; 80s east

Labor Day: Hot, sunny and humid conditions

>Highs: High 80s near shore; Low 90s inland

Tuesday: Hot and sunny skies stick around; increasing clouds late

>Highs: High 80s to Low 90s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Thursday: Morning showers and cloudy; cooling air

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

