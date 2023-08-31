WATCH: NMU grows composting partnership, Lake Angeline boat launch temporarily closed

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday we take a look at the ‘What’s Next Adress’ from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a new composting program at Northern Michigan University, the temporary closure of a Lake Angeline boat launch and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 30, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

