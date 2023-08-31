Wakefield residents share concerns over proposed snowmobile trail

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Wakefield residents voiced concerns about a proposed snowmobile trail at a listening session Wednesday night. The Wakefield city manager, the Michigan DNR and the Gogebic Range Trail Authority were there.

Last year, Trail 2 was rerouted to use a portion of Old US-2. This year, the trail was moved, impacting three roads in Wakefield Township and city. Residents said they’re concerned about the noise and safety of the proposed route.

“We’re looking at options,” said Ron Yesney, Michigan DNR U.P. trails coordinator. “It’s a very difficult situation, there’s not a lot of places to run a trail between Ramsay and Wakefield and as a department and working with the club and partnering with the local community, we’re looking at any option available to find a good route.”

City and trail officials and the DNR will take the concerns shared Wednesday night and come to a decision before winter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.