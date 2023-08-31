Trillium House honors Dr. Dan Mazzuchi through care fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trillium House is honoring its late director through its care fund.

The Dan Mazzuchi care fund will provide financial assistance to patients in need of care and support at Trillium House. Dr. Dan Mazzuchi died on Aug. 10 this year following a battle with cancer.

Executive Director Melissa Cavill said Mazzuchi will continue to be honored as someone who worked to help the community get the care they deserve.

“Dr. Mazzuchi’s vision from what he told me was to be able to provide dignity, comfort, privacy with your loved ones at the end of life and that’s what we do here,” Cavill said.

All of the money donated to the fund goes directly to helping residents pay for services. To donate money to the fund, call Trillium House at (906) 264-5026 or go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.