State receiver files motion to abandon 6 Finlandia University properties

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Buildings on the campus of Finlandia University have sat unused since the announcement in March that the university will end operations.

The receiver for Finlandia University, Patrick O’Keefe, said in a press release that he has sold or has entered purchase agreements on 12 buildings and is still actively marketing four additional properties.

O’Keefe filed a motion in Ingham County Court on Wednesday to abandon six properties on the university’s campus.

“We have extensively marketed the properties we are abandoning with little to no interest. The secured lenders have been unwilling to participate with a national real estate marketing firm for an auction, initially anticipated to be in October or fund ongoing expenses during this process. We have the practical concern of saving and generating dollars to pay teachers who have deferred summer salaries and pay creditors in the community who have supported Finlandia. We are not able to fund the necessary costs to carry these properties through the winter months which have little to no equity in the receivership estate,” said O’Keefe.

The motion is expected to be heard in late September.

