Social media live stream leads to arrest of 2 women for child abuse in Niagara

Amara Burns and Natasha Hunt are both charged with child abuse.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Two women are charged with felony child abuse after a video stream on social media circulated.

Amara Burns, 26, and Natasha Hunt, 24, are both charged in Marinette County, Wisc.

Burns faces four charges: child abuse-intentionally causing harm (party to a crime), a felony; battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and resisting/obstructing an officer, also a misdemeanor.

Hunt faces two charges: felony child abuse-intentionally causing harm (party to a crime) and disorderly conduct.

The Niagara Police Department said it was contacted Thursday, Aug. 24 by both the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iron Mountain Police Department regarding potential child abuse that was streamed live on social media. Investigators determined the two adults were residents of Niagara.

Based on the investigation, Burns and Hunt were taken into custody.

