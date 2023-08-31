September is library card sign-up month for Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library wants people to know that September is library card sign-up month.

In addition to books, Peter White Public Library circulation department head, Melissa Alan, said a library card gives you much more.

The library helps students with back-to-school resources, youth services programs and of course, books.

They’ve also recently finished their ‘Library of Things’. This is a library of miscellaneous items, kits, and kitchen gear that you can check out with a library card.

“Peter White Public Library is such an important part of the community. We really are a community hub,” said Alan. “You can come into the library, and you can do a puzzle, or you can play chess, there’s a lot to do. There are all kinds of programs that go on, every day there’s something happening in the library.”

You can sign up for a library card at the Peter White Public Library circulation desk. All you need is your I.D. and proof that you live in one of the designated tax zones. These are the City of Marquette or one of these townships: Chocolay, Ewing, Marquette, Skandia, Sands, Turin, Wells and West Branch.

You can also sign up online on the Peter White Public Library website.

