Seasonal day with sweltering conditions for upcoming Labor Day

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The nearby high pressure lingers allowing for more pleasant skies with the occasional breeze. Chances for rain have diminished but some stray light showers can’t be ruled out late tonight into Friday morning. The next few days temperatures rise with hot and muggy air slated for Labor Day. Chances of rain remain low so fire risk will be higher going into the weekend. The next chances for rain will move in by Tuesday afternoon with chances of thundershowers on Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with warmer air

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Saturday: Sunny skies linger; toasty day

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Sunday: More sun with sweltering air

>Highs: Mid 80s near the shore; High 80s to Low 90s

Labor Day: Another hot day with humid air; partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 80s near the shore; Low 90s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; hot air lingers with chances of rain in the evening

>Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Wednesday: Cloudy; chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid 70s

