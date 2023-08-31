Preparations underway for this weekend’s Blues Fest

Blues Fest 2023 poster
Blues Fest 2023 poster(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews were hard at work on Thursday setting up for this weekend’s Blues Fest.

They have already set up tents, lights, and the stage for Marquette’s biggest annual blues celebration. The festival will entail three days of concerts, vendors, and workshops at Lower Harbor Park.

Organizers say preparations are running smoothly.

“[This] shows you the amount of work we have to put in in order to get this thing going,” said Charley Bastian, Marquette Area Blues Society board member. “It’s a labor of love, though. We’ve been doing it for a long time. In fact, this is the 19th festival. We’re very experienced at this by this time.”

Blues Fest will kick off at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with a free concert on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 3.

