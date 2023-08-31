Only two shows remaining in Crystal Theatre fall season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s season at Crystal Theatre is wrapping up, with only two shows left to hit the stage.

Theatre Director Kristin Underhill stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the remainder of the season and what to expect in the next.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan share stories of the day.

Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to the Crystal Theatre.

It’s been a fixture for live entertainment in Crystal Falls since 1927, though it shuttered its doors for nearly a decade in the 1980s.

Volunteers took an interest in the theatre and began the renovation process in 1989.

Ever since the theatre has seen a steady resurgence of moviegoers and live theatregoers.

Underhill says, no matter where you are in the theatre, there’s no bad seat as it was built before stadium seating.

Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill talks about theatre history and superstitions on Upper Michigan Today.

Only two live shows remain at the Crystal Theatre in 2023.

Catch Beatles tribute band Fourever Fab on Sept. 9 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Syberian surf-rock band Red Elvises on Oct. 1 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at the box office or at thecrystaltheatre.org.

Underhill talks about these shows in more detail and explains the process of lining up acts for the season.

Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill shares what to expect from the remainder of the theatre season.

Without giving away too much information about the next season, Underhill says to expect a mixed bag of entertainment styles from rock shows to classical theatre.

Upper Michigan Today with Crystal Theatre's Kristin Underhill wraps up.

For individual show tickets, season tickets, flex passes, or to see more information about the Crystal Theatre, visit thecrystaltheatre.org.

The Crystal Theatre relies on volunteers and ticket sales to stay operational and thriving. Contact the Crystal Theatre at (906) 875-3208 if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer.

