Only two shows remaining in Crystal Theatre fall season

Theatre Director Kristin Underhill joins Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan on Upper Michigan Today.
Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill joins Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan on Upper Michigan...
Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill joins Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s season at Crystal Theatre is wrapping up, with only two shows left to hit the stage.

Theatre Director Kristin Underhill stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the remainder of the season and what to expect in the next.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan share stories of the day.

Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to the Crystal Theatre.

It’s been a fixture for live entertainment in Crystal Falls since 1927, though it shuttered its doors for nearly a decade in the 1980s.

Volunteers took an interest in the theatre and began the renovation process in 1989.

Ever since the theatre has seen a steady resurgence of moviegoers and live theatregoers.

Underhill says, no matter where you are in the theatre, there’s no bad seat as it was built before stadium seating.

Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill talks about theatre history and superstitions on Upper Michigan Today.

Only two live shows remain at the Crystal Theatre in 2023.

Catch Beatles tribute band Fourever Fab on Sept. 9 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Syberian surf-rock band Red Elvises on Oct. 1 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at the box office or at thecrystaltheatre.org.

Underhill talks about these shows in more detail and explains the process of lining up acts for the season.

Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill shares what to expect from the remainder of the theatre season.

Without giving away too much information about the next season, Underhill says to expect a mixed bag of entertainment styles from rock shows to classical theatre.

Upper Michigan Today with Crystal Theatre's Kristin Underhill wraps up.

For individual show tickets, season tickets, flex passes, or to see more information about the Crystal Theatre, visit thecrystaltheatre.org.

The Crystal Theatre relies on volunteers and ticket sales to stay operational and thriving. Contact the Crystal Theatre at (906) 875-3208 if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person cited for running red light after crash turns SUV over in Marquette
Victim walks mile after Alger County house explosion, later dies from injuries
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Michigan DNR Marquette branch sign
Update: Gate at Lake Angeline boating access site open
mild
Sunshine and dry conditions return before a stretch of hot days

Latest News

Amara Burns and Natasha Hunt are both charged with child abuse.
Social media live stream leads to arrest of 2 women for child abuse in Niagara
Upper Michigan Today with Crystal Theatre's Kristin Underhill wraps up.
Upper Michigan Today - get involved at Crystal Theatre
Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill shares what to expect from the remainder of the...
Upper Michigan Today - Crystal Theatre has two shows left this season
Crystal Theatre Director Kristin Underhill talks about theatre history and superstitions on...
Upper Michigan Today - Crystal Theatre