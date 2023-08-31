Officials encourage safety on Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that NMU students have started school and Labor Day weekend looks to be quite warm, it’s important to know the proper ways to stay safe on the lake.

U.S. Coast Guard Junior Engineer Cheyenne Basurto says the first step to staying safe is proper planning.

The city of Marquette has a flag advisory system for its beaches. Red flags mean it’s not safe to swim, but conditions can change quickly on Lake Superior. It’s important to plan ahead for an emergency.

“Communication is so incredibly important. The Coast Guard is always emphasizing the need to make a float plan. So if you plan on going out on a kayak, fishing, or paddle boarding let someone know where you are going. Let somebody know what time you are going to be back and how long you are going to be gone,” said Basurto.

Lake Superior can be a wonderful resource for recreation. Jumping off of Black Rocks and swimming on the beach can be attractive activities for incoming U.P. college students.

NMU spokesperson Derek Hall says the school puts a major focus on lake safety in orientation for all incoming students. He also says the number one thing students should know is never to underestimate the lake’s power.

“Lake Superior always wins, so in a dangerous situation, the lake wins. We’ve seen that over and over through the years. We want to take advantage of it. It’s here, it’s beautiful, yes, but Lake Superior wins,” said Hall.

If someone is caught by the lake and in a rip current, Basurto also says being ready for the future can save their life.

“Lake Superior is cold. Monitor the water temp make yourself prepared for what could happen, not what is happening. So with rip currents, never swim against it. Swim parallel to the shore and once you are out of it, swim towards the shore to get yourself our of that situation,” said Basurto.

If you are in a situation or see a situation where someone is in danger on the lake, call first responders.

