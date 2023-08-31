Must-know tips for expected Labor Day heat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For those planning to spend time outside this upcoming Labor Day weekend, temperatures will be rising.

Temperatures in Marquette could reach the high 80s this Labor Day weekend. Whether hitting the beach or staying home, Aspirus Health Nurse Practitioner Shannon Handler has reminders for staying healthy in the heat.

“Cooling towels, fans or anything like that in your house can be helpful to try and keep your body temperature down,” Handler said. ”Also, people should try to keep the windows closed from the sun when it’s really hot. It can keep the house cooler. That can be helpful if you don’t have air conditioning, so you have somewhere to go to get out of the heat.”

She also said limiting both time and physical activity in the sun can prevent any heat-related injuries.

“We see more people have trouble with feeling kind of headachy and sort of nauseated and not feeling very good in their stomachs and sometimes passing out because of the heat,” Handler said.

On Saturday, the Marquette Marathon will be taking place in downtown Marquette. Queen City Running Company Owner Kevin Thomsen said for all racers, hydration and some pasta the Friday night are key.

“It’s going to be probably one of the hottest races that we have had since the marathon started. So, ideally, it’s Thursday and you better start drinking a lot of water now,” Thomsen said. “We are going to have plenty of aid stations and plenty of water out there with nutritional supplies, but I think the key is this Thursday to make sure you are staying hydrated today and tomorrow and make sure you’re not overindulging in anything.”

Race organizers will be in constant contact with the National Weather Service during the race to monitor the heat. Both Thomsen and Handler want everyone to have fun this weekend but remember, hydration is key.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.