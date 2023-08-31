Mild day followed by wildfire risk and an unseasonably hot holiday

High pressure remains under control. It’s a cool start to the day with patchy fog possible during the morning. Today will be another sunny and dry day. Highs will mainly be in the 70s. Southerly winds are expected to increase tomorrow, becoming breezy. This will be coupled with low humidity values, which will put many areas of the U.P. under high wildfire risk. Please, be extra cautious with fires. An upper-level ridge is still expected to amplify across most of the country bringing unseasonably hot air to the region this weekend. We’re looking at temperatures ranging 15-20° above normal with highs in some spots reaching the low 90s through Labor Day.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, upper 60s-low 70s along shorelines

Friday: Breezy, sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s, isolated low 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid 80s along the shorelines, upper 80s to low 90s inland

Labor Day: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid 80s along the shorelines, upper 80s to low 90s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot with a chance for evening showers

>Highs: Mid 80s along the shorelines, upper 80s to low 90s inland

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid 70s

