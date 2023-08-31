Mild day followed by wildfire risk and an unseasonably hot holiday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure remains under control. It’s a cool start to the day with patchy fog possible during the morning. Today will be another sunny and dry day. Highs will mainly be in the 70s. Southerly winds are expected to increase tomorrow, becoming breezy. This will be coupled with low humidity values, which will put many areas of the U.P. under high wildfire risk. Please, be extra cautious with fires. An upper-level ridge is still expected to amplify across most of the country bringing unseasonably hot air to the region this weekend. We’re looking at temperatures ranging 15-20° above normal with highs in some spots reaching the low 90s through Labor Day.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, upper 60s-low 70s along shorelines

Friday: Breezy, sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s, isolated low 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid 80s along the shorelines, upper 80s to low 90s inland

Labor Day: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid 80s along the shorelines, upper 80s to low 90s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot with a chance for evening showers

>Highs: Mid 80s along the shorelines, upper 80s to low 90s inland

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person cited for running red light after crash turns SUV over in Marquette
Victim walks mile after Alger County house explosion, later dies from injuries
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Michigan DNR Marquette branch sign
Lake Angeline boating access site temporarily closed
mild
Sunshine and dry conditions return before a stretch of hot days

Latest News

fire risk
Mild day then wildfire risk
Stay hydrated as temperatures are looking to reach 90° this weekend
Warmer weather and dry condition for the next few days
Warming trend with 90s by Monday and Tuesday
Mostly dry this week with hot and humid trend incoming
mild
Sunshine and dry conditions return before a stretch of hot days