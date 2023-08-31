Holy Name Catholic High School reopens for first senior class in 50 years

Holy Name High School welcomed a senior class this week for the first time in more than 50 years.
By Barbara Bellinger
Aug. 31, 2023
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Name Catholic High School welcomed 12th graders to class for the first time in more than 50 years.

The Chesterton Academy High School reopened in 2021 but only for freshmen and sophomores. Last year, it added a junior class and this year, it met one of its reopening.

There are only six students in the class, but the interim administrator expects it to grow.

“We are where we want to be at this point and time,” Interim Administrator Jeffery Sierpien said. “The next few years, we’ll require some increases, and we think we can get there.”

He said Holy Name’s goal is to be able to provide a Catholic education from pre-K through 12th grade, and now, they can.

For those interested in the school, it offers tuition assistance and has a college scholarship program to help reduce the costs of a private education.

