Great Lakes Recovery Centers John Kivela Center renovations complete

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers are expanding its umbrella of care in the west end of Marquette County.

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers’ John Kivela Center is set to open. It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to recognize the completion of the renovation Thursday afternoon.

The center is named after state lawmaker and former Marquette mayor John Kivela. Kivela’s wife Sandra says she is proud of her late husband’s role in the community.

“John’s slogan was always fight the good fight,” Sandra Kivela said. “This was a cause he truly believed in, knew that we needed in our community and I think he would just be more than impressed with how this all turned out.”

The 33,000-square-foot facility will contain Teal Lake Residential. It is a treatment program for women with substance use disorders and their children.

“It is going to be home to our 16-bed women’s inpatient facility, which would also have detox services and more importantly, women with children,” Great Lakes Recovery Centers CEO Greg Toutant said. “They can bring their children into care here as well. In addition to that are 10-bed transitional recovery residences here as well.”

The $3.4 million dollar project received help from the West End Health Foundation through a $300,000 donation over five years. As well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ $2.8 million donation.

Toutant says this investment is a small price to pay for the help it will now be able to provide.

“I think no matter who is wanting to seek care, that first call to Great Lakes, we want to be able to find out at what point can we help you with whatever the presenting issue is, and even if we can’t provide a solution, how do we link you with someone that can,” Toutant said. “Offering so many diversified services here means that we’re going to be more effective in meeting the needs of the community.”

While a state lawmaker and mayor of Marquette, Kivela worked on behavioral health issues. Sandra says his legacy will now live on.

“Of course, your time in the legislature is so short, but we’re just so honored that with this name on the center that his legacy will live on because he was just truly a special man, and for him to be remembered in this way is so amazing for our family,” Kivela said.

Toutant says the new treatment program is set to open its doors by Oct. 1.

