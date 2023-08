NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - A dump truck spill has slowed traffic on M-35 early Thursday afternoon.

A TV6 reporter is on scene and working to confirm the nature of the spilled substance.

Negaunee Twp. Fire and other agencies are present at the spill.

The story will be updated as new details become available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.