Copper Country Trails Fest to bring thrills and entertainment starting Friday

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The 30th Annual Copper Harbor Trails Fest kicks off Friday, September, 1.

To celebrate the start of the festival there will be a free showing of the film “Nothing’s For Free” at the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park in Copper Harbor at 8:30 p.m. Hosted by the Copper Harbor Trails Club, Trails Fest will bring music, mountain bikes and runners to the Keweenaw for three days of fun over Labor Day weekend.

If you are interested in participating in one of the races offered, there are still spaces open in the 10K Trail Run and cross-country races. But, Copper Harbor Trails Club Executive Director Nathan Miller says events are filling fast.

Participants will check in Friday or Saturday morning before the XC Race starts in downtown Copper Harbor. If you’re not racing, you can still sign up to volunteer at the event. If you want to watch the riders and runners – check out this year’s spectator guide.

Saturday night brings “Chasin’ Steel”, a bluegrass rock ‘n’ roll band, who will play from 7-11 p.m. Sunday wraps up Trails Fest with an energetic show from “4onthefloor”, traveling from Minnesota to rock out in Copper Harbor. All racers and volunteers gain free entry to both nights of music. If you’re not racing or volunteering, you can pay $20 for a wristband to both shows.

Adult beverages and non-alcoholic drinks will be served from 2-11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, along with pasties in the park and Cap’n Matt’s Fish Tacos to keep racers fueled up.

