Cheers! Longtime owners sell Marquette restaurant, brewery to employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular downtown Marquette restaurant and brewpub is under new ownership.

Kristi and Terry Doyle, longtime owners of The Vierling Restaurant and Marquette Harbor Brewery, have sold the business to their employees.

“It’s a magical spot,” said Terry Doyle. “It’s on the corner of Front and Main. You can’t get any better than that.”

Thirty-eight years ago, after nine months of renovations on their own, the Doyles opened The Vierling in October 1985.

“And off we went, and it’s been great ever since,” said Terry.

It’s a historic downtown restaurant and Marquette’s oldest brewpub. Terry says it’s time for a new page of Vierling history.

“We needed to get out,” Doyle said, after closing on the sale Monday. “I’m getting at that age where ‘When am I going to leave the business?’ Chum has been here for 36 years. Joey has been here for 18 years.”

Longtime employees Chumly Anderson and Joey Gleason are now the owners of this downtown focal point. They say loyal customers shouldn’t worry.

“The menu and stuff will remain the same,” said Gleason. “You’ll still be able to get your blueberry beer and whitefish chowder. We’re pretty much going to operate the way we have been.”

Anderson says his previous role was well-known.

“Everybody knows me as the brewer for years here, and I do that still, but now I’m taking on more roles here that I’m learning as I go,” said Anderson.

Terry says Downtown Marquette has transformed in the past four decades.

“Downtown is hot as a pistol,” he said. “We have customers lined up at the door, especially in the summertime.”

It’s momentum the new owners plan to carry on.

“This tourism season, I know it might have been down for some people, but to us, we’ve had a really great summer this year,” said Anderson.

In retirement, Doyle says he won’t be far.

“It’s really been these guys running it since COVID,” he said. “So nothing will change, and I get to go to camp.”

